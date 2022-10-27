Richardson produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to the Timberwolves.

Richardson drew his first start of the season in place of Devin Vassell (knee), and he filled in admirably. The Tennessee product finished in double figures for the third time in four games, but he'll likely back into a reserve role Friday if Vassell is cleared to return.