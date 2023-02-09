Richardson totaled 14 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Raptors.

Making his third straight start, Richardson made a surprising impact on the defensive end considering he hadn't recorded a block in six straight games coming into Wednesday and had only eight in total on the season. Jakob Poeltl got dealt Wednesday after the loss, and Richardson could be the next veteran out the door before Thursday's deadline given his expiring contract and long-range shooting -- the 29-year-old has drained a three in 16 straight games, shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc during that time.