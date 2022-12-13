Richardson finished Monday's 112-111 win over Cleveland with 24 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists over 27 minutes.

Richardson played a huge role for the Spurs in this win, as he posted his second-best season-high mark in scoring while also showing efficiency as a shooter. That said, fantasy managers viewing Richardson as a potential roster addition have to understand he's very streaky and doesn't have a clear role on offense, something that will be even more noticeable once the team gets healthier in the forward and frontcourt positions. He can deliver quality performances from time to time, but that's where his ceiling will be as long as he remains with San Antonio.