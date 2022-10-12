Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Richardson (knee) "for sure" will be ready for the Spurs' regular-season opener on Oct. 19, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports

Richardson did not travel to Utah for Tuesday's preseason game due to a minor knee issue. Even if he does not return for Thursday's preseason finale versus the Thunder, Popovich confirmed that he will not miss any regular season action. Richardson is in line to be one of the Spurs' top guard options off the bench this season.