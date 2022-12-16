Richardson is out for Saturday's game against the Heat due to personal reasons, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
It is unclear if Richardson will miss more time after Saturday's game. Devin Vassell will likely be inserted into the starting lineup if Romeo Langford (ankle) is unable to suit up. Richardson's next chance to play is Monday's matchup with Houston.
