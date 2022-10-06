Primo (knee) may be available for the Spurs' final two preseason games against the Jazz and Thunder, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Primo suffered an MCL sprain in late September but should have time to ramp up at game speed before the regular season. With the Spurs rebuilding, he should see an expanded role.
