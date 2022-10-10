Primo (knee) is expected to make his preseason debut Tuesday against the Jazz, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Primo has spent the last several weeks in recovery mode after sustaining an MCL sprain in late September, but he should have two chances to suit up during the preseason. Assuming he doesn't face any setbacks late in the preseason, he'll likely be available for the Spurs' regular-season opener against Charlotte on Oct. 19.