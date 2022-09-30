Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Friday that Primo (knee) is doing everything in practice besides contact, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Primo suffered an MCL sprain in camp and is expected to miss the beginning of the preseason. While second-year guard is not taking part in contract drills yet, his participation in everything else is a good sign that he can return for the regular season.
More News
-
Spurs' Joshua Primo: Suffers MCL sprain•
-
Spurs' Joshua Primo: Didn't play Thursday•
-
Spurs' Joshua Primo: Enters health and safety protocols•
-
Spurs' Joshua Primo: Cleared to play vs. Portland•
-
Spurs' Joshua Primo: Probable with hamstring tightness•
-
Spurs' Joshua Primo: Scores 11 in another start•