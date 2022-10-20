Primo notched 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-102 loss to Charlotte.

Primo was inefficient, but his five assists and volume of shot attempts were encouraging. Tre Jones and Devin Vassell will continue handling the bulk of the backcourt usage, but Primo has upside to see sixth-man minutes for the rebuilding Spurs. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should add him to the watchlist.