Primo played 24 minutes against Oklahoma City on Thursday, finishing with 23 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, one rebound and one blocked shot.

Despite playing in just his second game of the exhibition slate, Primo was in excellent form as he led the Spurs in scoring with an efficient shooting effort from both the field and the charity stripe. The second-year guard also ranked second on the team with four assists, though he also committed four turnovers. Primo is primed to back up Tre Jones at point guard when the regular season gets underway.