Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Primo (knee) will be active for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Jazz, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports

Primo is line to make his first appearance of the preseason Tuesday after sustaining an MCL sprain in late September. Primo will be competing for minutes in the guard rotation with Tre Jones and Devin Vassell, but is currently expected to be a bench option. The second-year guard should be ready to go for the regular season, barring any setbacks.