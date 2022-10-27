Primo (glute) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Primo will miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with a sore left glute. Devin Vassell (knee) will also remain sidelined Friday, so Josh Richardson figures to draw another start while Romeo Langford could see increased run off the bench. Primo's next chance to return will be Sunday against the Timberwolves.
