Primo won't play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said that Primo's absence is due to the hard fall he took in Monday's win over the Timberwolves. According to Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com, Primo has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest due to "left glute spasms." With Devin Vassell (knee) also sidelined, Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford could see increased minutes in San Antonio's backcourt Wednesday.