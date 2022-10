Primo had his third-year team option for the 2023-24 season picked up by the Spurs on Monday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Primo missed the last several weeks with an MCL sprain that he sustained in late September, but he's expected to make his preseason debut Tuesday against the Jazz. He'll likely take on a depth role to begin the regular season but will now be under contract with the Spurs through the 2023-23 season.