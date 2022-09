Primo sprained the MCL in his left knee in camp and will miss at least the beginning of preseason, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports. However, he's expected back for the start of the regular season.

Primo appears to have avoided significant damage but will take a bit of a hiatus before returning to the floor. Per Tynan, the earliest Primo could return is the final game of the preseason, so his status should be monitored as the regular season approaches.