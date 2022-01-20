Hernangomez will make his Spurs debut Friday against the Nets, Alberto de Roa of HoopsHype reports.

Hernangomez was traded to the Spurs earlier in the week but he was held out of Wednesday's game against the Thunder while acclimating to his new city. The big man is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's contest, so all indications are that he'll be available to make his debut. The 2016 first-round pick began the season in Boston, where he appeared in just 18 contests, totaling 19 points, 25 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks in 96 minutes.