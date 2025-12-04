Champagnie closed with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and five rebounds over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 victory over the Magic.

Champagnie has stepped up in the absence of Stephon Castle (hip) sidelined, averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.5 threes across 30.1 minutes in his last eight starts. With Castle's timetable for return currently unknown, Champagnie should continue to enjoy an increased role until the former eventually comes back.