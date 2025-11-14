Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors with a right hip contusion.
Champagnie was a new addition to the injury report overnight. He's played a key role thus far, averaging 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes across 11 appearances (eight starts). If he's unable to play, guys like Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Lindy Waters could become more involved.
