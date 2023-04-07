Champagnie logged 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Champagnie has finished with at least 10 points and five rebounds in three consecutive contests, including two 20-plus-point outings during that stretch. Over his past 10 appearances (one start), the undrafted rookie out of St. John's has averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks in 21.5 minutes per game.