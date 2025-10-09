Champagnie recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 24 minutes of Wednesday's 112-107 preseason win over Miami.

After putting up 16 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes of Monday's 119-88 preseason opener, Champagnie drew another start Wednesday and kept his foot on the gas. The Spurs are still without several regulars due to injuries, but Champagnie has likely made a strong impression on the coaching staff. He'll be looking to build some momentum after appearing in all 82 regular-season games for the Spurs in 2024-25.