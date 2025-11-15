Champagnie (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Champagnie was added to the injury report Thursday due to a right hip contusion, but he's been upgraded to available, meaning he should handle his regular workload. Champagnie is averaging 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes across 11 appearances (eight starts) this season.