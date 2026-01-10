Champagnie (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Champagnie will shed his questionable tag due to mid-back soreness and keep his record of perfect attendance this season alive. The 24-year-old forward has started five straight games with Devin Vassell (adductor) sidelined. During that span, Champagnie has averaged 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.0 minutes per contest.