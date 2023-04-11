Champagnie totaled 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes in Sunday's 138-117 win over the Mavericks.
Due to San Antonio holding out several key rotation players over the final few weeks of the season, Champagnie was able to take hold of a consistent 20-plus-minute role down the stretch. He wrapped up his rookie campaign with a double-double and averaged 20.0 points (on 47.9 percent shooting from the field), 6.2 boards, 3.8 three-pointers, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals over his last five outings to conclude the season. Though Champagnie won't be in line to handle heavy minutes to begin the 2023-24 season and may not even be part of the rotation, he likely showed enough for San Antonio to retain him while he heads into restricted free agency this summer.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Notches second start of season•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Another strong performance•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Coming off bench•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Making first career start•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Scores 12 against Washington•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Scores 20 points in loss•