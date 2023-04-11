Champagnie totaled 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes in Sunday's 138-117 win over the Mavericks.

Due to San Antonio holding out several key rotation players over the final few weeks of the season, Champagnie was able to take hold of a consistent 20-plus-minute role down the stretch. He wrapped up his rookie campaign with a double-double and averaged 20.0 points (on 47.9 percent shooting from the field), 6.2 boards, 3.8 three-pointers, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals over his last five outings to conclude the season. Though Champagnie won't be in line to handle heavy minutes to begin the 2023-24 season and may not even be part of the rotation, he likely showed enough for San Antonio to retain him while he heads into restricted free agency this summer.