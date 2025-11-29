Champagnie finished Friday's 139-136 win over Denver with 25 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes.

Making his fifth straight start in place of Stephon Castle (hip), Champagnie set a new season scoring high and led the Spurs in rebounding while delivering his third straight double-double. Over the last four contests, the fourth-year wing is averaging an impressive 16.8 points, 9.3 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.3 minutes, and with Castle still lacking a clear return timeline, Champagnie should remain a strong short-term lineup option.