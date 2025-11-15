Champagnie chipped in 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Warriors.

Champagnie was listed as questionable due to a hip injury before being cleared to play Friday, and he logged 23 minutes off the bench, bouncing back in the finale of the two-game set with the Warriors. The 24-year-old forward's recent demotion is the result of a first-unit shift to make room for De'Aaron Fox, but Champagnie's defensive skills should be enough to earn him quality minutes as the season progresses. In the meantime, he'll play a reserve role behind Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes, who are both firmly entrenched at their positions.