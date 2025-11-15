Champagnie chipped in 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Warriors.

Although Champagnie is dealing with a hip injury, he logged 23 minutes and bounced back in the finale of the two-game set with the Warriors. Champagnie's recent demotion is the result of a first-unit shift to make room for De'Aaron Fox, but his defensive skills should be enough to earn him quality minutes as the season progresses. In the meantime, he'll play a reserve role behind Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes, who are both firmly entrenched at their positions.