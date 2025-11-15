Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Bounces back with14 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie chipped in 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Warriors.
Although Champagnie is dealing with a hip injury, he logged 23 minutes and bounced back in the finale of the two-game set with the Warriors. Champagnie's recent demotion is the result of a first-unit shift to make room for De'Aaron Fox, but his defensive skills should be enough to earn him quality minutes as the season progresses. In the meantime, he'll play a reserve role behind Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes, who are both firmly entrenched at their positions.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Available Friday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Added to injury report•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Not starting Saturday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Snatches four steals in victory•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Tacks two steals in loss•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Reaches double figures•