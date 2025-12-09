Champagnie amassed 17 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 135-132 victory over the Pelicans.

Champagnie had his shot working from beyond the arc in this one, leading the Spurs with five made triples. He's also been active defensively, recording five steals over his last two games. The 24-year-old got off to a slow start in December by posting a seven-point showing Tuesday against Memphis, but he's responded well since by scoring in double figures in three straight matchups.