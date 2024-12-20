Share Video

Champagnie will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Hawks.

The 23-year-old will slide to the bench in favor of Devin Vassell on Thursday. Champagnie has started in all 26 of his regular-season appearances thus far, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 16.8 points and 4.6 rebounds across 31.0 minutes per contest.

