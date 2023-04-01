Champagnie will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
After a one-game stint in the starting lineup, Champagnie will return to a bench role. He has averaged 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds across 12.9 minutes in 10 games as a reserve this season.
