Champagnie recorded 28 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3PT, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 27 minutes of Wednesday's 109-99 Summer League win over the Lakers.

After dropping 30 points in the Spurs' Summer League opener, Champagnie poured in 28 more points Wednesday. Though Victor Wembenyama is expected to join the team in Las Vegas for their upcoming games, Champagnie should remain one of San Antonio's top options.