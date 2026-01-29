Champagnie (eye) exited Wednesday's 111-99 win over Houston in the fourth quarter and did not return.

The 24-year-old forward took a shot to the eye and headed back to the locker room with 8:48 remaining in the contest. While Champagnie eventually made his way back to the bench, it's unclear if he was available to return. He finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across 21 minutes. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Hornets.