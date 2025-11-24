Champagnie provided 10 points (3-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to the Suns.

making his third straight start with Stephon Castle (hip) on the shelf, Champagnie produced his first double-double of the season. The fourth-year wing has drained multiple three-pointers in six straight contests, averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 boards, 3.0 treys and 1.2 assists in 25.7 minutes a game. Castle may not be back on the court until December, so Champagnie should maintain solid fantasy value in the short term.