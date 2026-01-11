Champagnie recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 100-95 win over the Celtics.

The double-double was his fifth of the season, and his second in six games since moving back into the starting five in place of Devin Vassell (thigh). Over that stretch, Champagnie is averaging 18.5 points, 9.0 boards, 4.0 threes, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.5 minutes, and he should continue to supply strong production in the short term with Vassell still lacking a clear return date.