Champagnie notched 27 points (8-17 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to the Rockets.

Champagnie caught fire Tuesday, landing eight three-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points. He continues to benefit from the absence of Devin Vassell (adductor), having scored in double figures in 10 of his past 12 games. While the offensive production has been adequate, Champagnie's overall value remains somewhat limited. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 13.8 points and 3.0 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes per game, adding 8.3 rebounds and only 0.8 combined steals-plus-blocks per game.