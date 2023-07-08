Champagnie produced 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 30 minutes of Friday's 76-68 Summer League win over the Hornets.

Champagnie was one of the most impressive players during the Salt Lake City Summer League, averaging 29.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.0 block and 5.0 three-pointers in two appearances. He carried that momentum over to Vegas and had one of the highlights of the tournaments so far with a monster dunk over James Nnaji. Champagnie is doing everything he can to show that he's ready for rotation minutes in 2023-24.