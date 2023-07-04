Champagnie scored 30 points (9-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists and four steals in 25 minutes during Monday's Summer League game against the Hornets.

Champagnie scored 15 of his 30 points from beyond the arc in this one and led the Spurs' scoring attack in the first action of Summer League. After inking a four-year, $12 million contract at the end of June, the second-year guard has plenty to prove heading into his second NBA season.