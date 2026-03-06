Champagnie finished Thursday's 121-106 victory over Detroit with 16 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes.

Champagnie has had inconsistent scoring figures throughout the season, but he seems to be turning things around of late. Even though he holds a secondary role on the Spurs' offensive scheme, he's found a way to score in double digits in five of his last six games. Over that six-game stretch, Champagnie is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive, and probably unsustainable, 52.6 percent from three-point range.