Champagnie amassed 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 14 minutes during Sunday's 146-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Champagnie saw minutes off the bench amid the struggles of the Spurs' regular rotation members, and he certainly caused a good impression after missing just one of his six attempts from beyond the arc. He might be in line to see more minutes off the bench in the near future, but even if that's the case, don't expect Champagnie to have a role in fantasy formats any time soon.