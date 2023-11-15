Champagnie chipped in 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and four steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 loss to the Thunder.

Champagnie had arguably the best game of his career in the loss, making the most of his starting role. With Keldon Johnson sidelined due to a knee concern, Champagnie slid into the opening unit, also seeing additional run as the game descended into garbage time. It really was a perfect storm, especially given he had not even been a nightly part of the rotation prior to Tuesday. If Johnson misses more time, Champagnie might be worth taking a flyer on just to see if this game leads to more production.