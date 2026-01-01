Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Erupts for 36 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie poured in 36 points (11-17 FG. 11-17 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with six rebounds and one block in 36 minutes of Wednesday's 134-132 win over the Knicks.
Champagnie set a new career-high mark in points, and with 11 triples on the night, only Stephen Curry has put up more triples in a game this season (12). His 11 three-pointers sets a new franchise record for San Antonio, as he continues to be an invaluable part to the rotation.
