Champagnie closed Saturday's 122-116 loss to Chicago with six points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 17 minutes.

Champagnie has been remarkably quiet over his last five games, averaging just 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 18.2 percent from the field in 19.2 minutes per game. A silver lining for the 22-year-old was a season-high four assists Saturday, but he's failing to impress in a starting role at the moment.