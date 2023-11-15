Champagnie is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder.
Champagnie will replace Keldon Johnson (knee) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Champagnie will likely see a significant increase from his average of 7.2 minutes per game against Oklahoma City.
