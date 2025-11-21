Champagnie contributed 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 victory over the Hawks.

De'Aaron Fox led the way for the Spurs, but with several of the team's top offensive weapons sidelined due to injury, Champagnie had to step up and deliver an impressive performance. This was Champagnie's third double-digit scoring output in his last four games, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.8 points, 2.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from three-point range.