Champagnie went to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the 76ers due to an apparent laceration on his head, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Champagnie was inadvertently head-butted by Keldon Johnson in the second quarter, and Champagnie had to go to the locker room to address an apparent laceration. It's unclear whether the 22-year-old will be able to return down the stretch, but he'll presumably also be tested for a concussion before being cleared to return.