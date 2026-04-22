Champagnie ended with nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to Portland in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite the early exit of Victor Wembanyama (concussion), Champagnie didn't end up seeing any kind of boost in usage Tuesday. Portland has done a good job of keeping the sharpshooter in check during this series, holding Champagnie to single-digit points in each of his last two contests.