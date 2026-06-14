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Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Hits four triples in Game 5 loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Champagnie ended Saturday's 94-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes.

Champagnie delivered a bounce-back performance Saturday after scoring just five points on 2-of-9 shooting in Game 4. The 24-year-old forward was a valuable contributor for the Spurs in their run to the Finals, averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 39.6 percent from deep across 30.6 minutes per tilt in 23 playoff appearances. Champagnie is fresh off a career-best year, and the Spurs hold a team option on his contract for 2026-27. Across 82 regular-season appearances (68 starts) in 2025-26, he averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 38.1 percent from downtown in 27.6 minutes per game.

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