Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Hot shooting continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie ended Tuesday's 106-105 loss to the Grizzlies with 23 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals over 32 minutes.
Champagnie scored at least 20 points for the third time in the past four games, having landed 22 three-pointers in that span. With Devin Vassell sidelined due to an adductor injury, Champagnie has stepped into the starting lineup. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game.
