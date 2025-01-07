Champagnie had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and four rebounds over 16 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Bulls.

Champagnie was highly efficient in only 16 minutes off the bench against the Bulls on Monday. He's done a decent job adjusting to a different role while continuing to be a force from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old is shooting a career-high 7.0 attempts per game from deep this season at 37.8 percent.