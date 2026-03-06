Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to right knee soreness, per Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com.
Champagnie is in danger of missing the second half of a back-to-back set after picking up a knee issue during Thursday's win over the Pistons. The fourth-year wing has been on a heater lately, scoring in double figures in five of his last six outings while shooting a blistering 52.6 percent from deep during that span. If he were to miss Friday's game, more minutes on the wing may open up for Keldon Johnson, Lindy Water and others.
