Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to right knee soreness, per Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com.

Champagnie is in danger of missing the second half of a back-to-back set after picking up a knee issue during Thursday's win over the Pistons. The fourth-year wing has been on a heater lately, scoring in double figures in five of his last six outings while shooting a blistering 52.6 percent from deep during that span. If he were to miss Friday's game, more minutes on the wing may open up for Keldon Johnson, Lindy Water and others.

