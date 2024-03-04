Champagnie (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Champagnie is in danger of missing a second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. If he remains sidelined, Malaki Branham may draw another start after a strong performance during Sunday's win over Indiana.
